News

Coventry BS and Keystone BS lower rates – round-up

by:
  • 03/11/2023
Coventry Building Society has reduced selected residential fixed rates by up to 0.23 per cent along with select buy-to-let fixed rates.

Highlights include its five-year fixed rates at 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £999 fee for residential remortgage, which stands at 4.92 per cent.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate for buy-to-let remortgage at 65 per cent LTV with a £1,999 product fee is 5.14 per cent.

Both have the option of £350 cashback or remortgage transfer service

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “There’s £60.1bn worth of mortgages set to mature before the end of the year – that means a lot of people will be on the lookout for a new deal over the coming months.

“We want to support our intermediary partners with competitive rates and standout service to make the process of sourcing and securing a new deal as straightforward as possible.”

 

Keystone cuts rates

Keystone Property Finance has reduced rates across its standard and specialist ranges by up to 0.2 per cent.

Standard five-year fixed rates begin from 5.24 per cent and five-year specialist products are price from 5.44 per cent.

Two-year product transfer rates and switch and fix fixed rates will be lowered by 0.15 per cent and all five-year fixed rates will be cut by 0.2 per cent.

Two and five-year product transfer deals start at 6.79 per cent and 6.24 per cent, respectively, while its two and five-year switch and fix rates now begin at 7.24 per cent and 6.44 per cent apiece.

Elise Coole, managing director, at Keystone Property Finance, said: “The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee voted to hold rates for the second consecutive month on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, we’ve reduced our rates.

“We hope that demonstrates to brokers and their clients that we don’t hang around and as soon as conditions allow we reduce our rates.’’

