You are here: Home - News -

News

Average FTB mortgage payments fall as rates drop annually – Rightmove

by:
  • 08/11/2023
  • 0
Average FTB mortgage payments fall as rates drop annually – Rightmove
On average, mortgage rates are lower than they were this time last year, data from a property portal has revealed.

The Rightmove weekly mortgage tracker showed that as of 7 November, the average rate for a two-year fixed deal was 5.8 per cent compared to 6.19 per cent in 2022. The average five-year fixed rate has also fallen from 5.92 per cent last year to 5.35 per cent this week. 

The firm said the average monthly mortgage payment for a first-time buyer had also decreased compared to last year. 

Based on a five-year fixed mortgage taken out on a property worth £224,263 at 85 per cent loan to value (LTV), the average payment on a 25-year term would be £1,163 a month compared to £1,222 last year. 

Average rates were lower across all lending tiers, Rightmove’s data showed. 

At 60 per cent LTV, the average two-year fixed rate came to 5.35 per cent, down from 5.96 per cent, while the average five-year fixed rate was 4.94 per cent, down from 5.7 per cent. 

The average two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV was 5.55 per cent, lower than 5.98 per cent in 2022 and the average five-year fixed rate at that tier came to 5.15 per cent down from 5.7 per cent. 

Compared to last year, the average two-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV fell from 6.23 per cent to 5.94 per cent. The average five-year fixed rate declined from 5.95 per cent to 5.43 per cent. 

Reductions were noted at higher LTV tiers too, as the average two-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV was 5.5 per cent, down from 6.11 per cent while the average five-year fixed rate came to 6.03 per cent compared to 6.38 per cent in 2022. 

For those with a five per cent deposit, the average two-year fixed rate for a 95 per cent LTV came to 6.22 per cent this week compared to 6.57 per cent last year. On a longer five-year fixed term, this was at 5.75 per cent compared to 6.15 per cent. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.