You are here: Home - News -

News

Saffron BS makes rate reductions

by:
  • 08/11/2023
  • 0
Saffron BS makes rate reductions
Saffron Building Society has lowered rates across various mortgage ranges including deals for self-employed, contractor and limited company buy-to-let borrowers.

The mutual said this was part of its aim to support more complex circumstances and larger loan borrowers. 

For example, its two-year fix at 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) for self-employed borrowers has been reduced by 0.2 per cent to 6.07 per cent. For the five-year fixed alternative, the rate is 5.97 per cent. 

At the same tier, the two-year fix for contractors has a rate of 6.07 per cent, while at 90 per cent LTV this rate is 6.27 per cent. These represent reductions of 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively. 

Meanwhile, Saffron Building Society’s five-year fix at 95 per cent LTV for its joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage is priced at 6.17 per cent, as is the five-year fix at 75 per cent LTV for limited company buy-to-let following respective reductions of 0.5 and 0.3 per cent. 

The mutual has also brought back mortgages for first-time buyers at 90 and 95 per cent LTV with rates of 6.67 per cent and 6.97 per cent respectively. Both products are fixed for two years and have maximum terms of 40 years. Loans of up to £1m are available up to 90 per cent LTV, or up to £500,000 above 90 per cent LTV. 

Tony Hall (pictured), head of business development at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “At Saffron, we are committed to continually monitoring our product proposition to remain relevant in the market. The market never stands still, and neither do we.  

“It’s important to us that we support those with specialist needs and complex sources of income. Many borrowers are under-served by the mortgage industry due to their particular circumstances and we are working hard to make mortgage finance accessible to all.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 09, 2023
StoneX Stadium, London

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.