Pepper Money teams up with Lending Score to promote open banking

  • 09/11/2023
Pepper Money has partnered with technology platform, Lending Score, to leverage the power of open banking.

Lending Score aims to shorten the time it takes for brokers and lenders to obtain the correct documents to support an application, offering real-time data from customer’s bank account and tailor-made statements.

By using the platform, intermediaries and customers will benefit from a faster and simpler alternative to traditional bank statements and delayed third-party documentation.

 

Open banking can speed up the mortgage process

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have an ongoing commitment to continually develop and enhance our service proposition for brokers and customers.

“Open banking has the potential to significantly expedite the mortgage process through more efficient transfer of information, and we want to ensure we’re at the forefront when it comes to implementing this and other transformative technologies.”

He added: “Working with Lending Score is an important step towards even easier mortgage applications for mortgage brokers and their customers.”

Luke Saint, founder at Lending Score, added: “Pepper Money already has a strong reputation for delivering consistently excellent service, and this relationship will help build on that.

“Pepper is synonymous with their human approach to underwriting, therefore it’s a testament to the benefits we’re able to offer lenders, brokers and, most importantly, the customer. This integration with our platform will further complement and enhance Pepper’s service delivery.”

