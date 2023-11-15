You are here: Home - News -

News

Landbay lowers five-year fixed rates; MPowered cuts rates and launches free legals – round-up

by:
  • 15/11/2023
  • 0
Landbay lowers five-year fixed rates; MPowered cuts rates and launches free legals – round-up
Landbay has made cuts of up to 0.1 per cent to its five-year fixes.

This has put some of its rates below five per cent, including a 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) deal priced at 4.95 per cent and an option at 65 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.75 per cent. 

At 55 per cent LTV, the five-year fix has a rate of 4.69 per cent. 

The lender has also increased the maximum loan sizes available from £1.5m to £2m on 55 per cent LTV and 65 per cent LTV deals. The maximum amount available at 75 per cent LTV has risen from £1m to £1.5m. 

Rob Stanton, business development director at Landbay, said: “This is our third round of rate reductions in just over two weeks as we react quickly to movements in the money markets. 

“We are also pleased to able to increase our loan sizes for buy-to-let lending at the higher end of the borrowing scale. The rate reductions and maximum loans will give more options to intermediaries looking to find competitive products for their landlord clients.” 

 

MPowered adds free legals and valuations 

MPowered Mortgages has cut rates across its range and introduced free legals and free valuations for remortgage. 

Reductions have been made to its two and 10-year rates, and its two-year fix at 90 per cent LTV now has a rate of 5.59 per cent with a £999 fee. The fee-free option has a rate of 5.87 per cent. 

Its 10-year fixed rates begin from 4.89 per cent at 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee or 5.09 per cent with no fee. The rates are equivalent for those who want to remortgage with legal assist or cashback. 

Its range of remortgage legal fee assistance products will mirror its cashback options, the lender said. It will allow borrowers to choose whether to cover the cost of the remortgage legal works by choosing a conveyancer from its panel or selecting their own conveyancer and receiving cashback on completion. 

Both options offer a free valuation. The property must be valued at less than £2m to qualify, have been occupied in the last 12 months and involve no shared ownership or transfer of equity. Additional requirements apply for flats. 

The two-year fixes within the range start from 5.61 per cent at 60 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, and go up to 5.81 per cent at 85 to 90 per cent LTV. 

There are also three, five and 10-year fixed options. 

Matt Surridge, sales director of mortgages at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We are always looking for ways to support borrowers during what is a challenging time to have a mortgage which is why we are offering free standard legals and valuations via our legal assistance range.  

“Similarly, we continue to place an emphasis on keeping rates as affordable as possible for borrowers, despite inflationary challenges and ever-evolving swap rates. Reducing rates across our two and 10-year is proof of our continued support for homebuyers, home movers and those looking to remortgage, as they navigate the challenges presented by the cost-of-living crisis.  

“As ever, seeking independent professional advice is critical for those looking to buy or remortgage at this point in time. Brokers can help borrowers access and understand the products most suited to them, allowing them to make an informed decision when it comes to their mortgage.”   

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.