Santander hires McCooey as BDM

Santander has appointed Natasha McCooey as business development manager (BDM) for Devon and Cornwall.

She joins from HL Partnership where she was regional compliance manager for nearly two years in Devon and, before that, was an area supervision manager for Primis in Devon and Cornwall for over four years.

Prior to that, she was a mortgage adviser at Halifax in South Devon for around three years and before that spent nearly a decade at the Post Office, initially as a financial services specialist and then as a mortgage adviser.

The bank has 67 BDM roles in total across its mortgages team.

In a LinkedIn post, McCooey wrote: “I’m excited to share I’ve started my new job! I’m joining Santander Mortgage Intermediaries, as a business development manager. Looking forward to a new challenge ahead and working with my team.”

Santander has confirmed the appointment.