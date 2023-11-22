Nationwide cuts rates down to 4.43 per cent

Following a 0.21 per cent reduction, its five-year fix at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) is now priced at 4.43 per cent. The two-year fixed alternative has been cut by 0.2 per cent to 4.79 per cent.

Both have a £999 fee and are available to new borrowers who are moving home.

Within the same offering, its five-year fixed rate at 85 per cent LTV has been lowered by 0.23 per cent to 4.71 per cent, and the fee-free 10-year fix at 60 per cent LTV is 0.32 per cent lower at 4.78 per cent.

Rates across products for first-time buyers have been cut by up to 0.43 per cent across two, three, five and 10-year fixed deals.

The product to receive the largest reduction is the three-year fix at 95 per cent LTV with a £999 fee, which is now six per cent.

At 60 per cent LTV, a five-year fixed mortgage within the same range has been cut by 0.18 per cent to 4.49 per cent.

Its remortgages have been cut by up to 0.29 per cent, while two-year fixed switcher rates have been lowered by up to 0.15 per cent.

Nationwide has also reduced rates for existing borrowers moving home by up to 0.31 per cent, and additional borrowing rates have been cut by up to 0.15 per cent.

Henry Jordan, director of home at Nationwide Building Society, said: “These latest rate cuts across our mortgage range mean we continue to offer some of the most competitive rates on the market. This is our ninth reduction in three months and demonstrates our support for first-time buyers and existing homeowners.”