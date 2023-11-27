Natwest trims new business rates

Natwest has made a series of reductions to its new business mortgage rates.

The largest cut of 1.06 per cent has been made to its two-year fixed buy-to-let purchase product at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) which is now 4.79 per cent, while the 60 per cent LTV version has gone down by one per cent to 4.69 per cent. The product fee of both mortgages has risen from £1,495 to £3,499.

Similar fee increases have been made to its remortgage alternatives, which have also gone up to £3,499. Meanwhile, the two-year fix at 60 per cent LTV has seen a rate cut of 0.8 per cent to 4.89 per cent, and the 75 per cent LTV option has been reduced by 0.85 per cent to 4.99 per cent.

Elsewhere, two and five-year fixed remortgage and purchase deals for buy-to-let borrowers have been lowered by up to 0.55 per cent, while green buy-to-let mortgage rates have fallen by as much as 0.42 per cent.

For residential borrowers, the lender has broadened its offering of deals with sub-five per cent rates.

This includes a five-year fix purchase product at 60 per cent LTV which has been reduced by 0.27 per cent to 4,47 per cent. This has a £1,495 fee. The equivalent at 75 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.21 per cent to 4.57 per cent.

Rate reductions have been made to two-year fixed purchase and remortgage products, as well as first-time buyer and shared equity deals.

Green mortgages for owner-occupiers have been reduced by up to 0.55 per cent.

Changes apply from 28 November.