You are here: Home - News -

News

Aldermore first-time buyer lending falls 40 per cent YOY to £165m

by:
  • 28/11/2023
  • 0
Aldermore first-time buyer lending falls 40 per cent YOY to £165m
Aldermore’s new lending to first-time buyers came to £165m in 2023, down from £474m in the same period last year.

According to its latest Report to Society, the amount of new first-time lending represents 40 per cent of new owner occupier lending, which is a decrease of 44 per cent last year.

The lender said that over the last four years it had helped over 5,000 individuals and couples buy their first homes.

“First-time buyers very often struggle to get the right support to get on the property ladder. It is vital that we offer the opportunity for more people to purchase their first home, by applying common sense lending decisions, taking into account individual circumstances and history, and providing accessible products and lending criteria,” Emma McCubbin, underwriting manager at Aldermore, added.

On the self-employed side, the firm said that new lending to self-employed owner-occupier customers came to £141m, which was around 35 per cent of new owner-occupier lending. This represents around 575 cases.

Compared to 2022 figures, lending is £165m equal to 26 per cent of new owner-occupier lending and 682 cases.

Aldermore said, in February this year, it had launched a range of buy-to-let mortgage products for customers wanting to buy or refinance more energy efficient properties. The number of loans came to 220.

Aldermore Bank CEO Steven Cooper (pictured) said: “I’m proud to have published our second annual Report to Society which lays out the positive impact Aldermore has had on the communities in which we serve.

“This bank was set up almost 15 years ago to help those the traditional high street lenders typically overlooked and our report shows that we still have this same purpose at the heart of everything we do.”

He added: “Over the last year, we’ve helped hundreds of people get on to the property ladder for the first time and helped small businesses right across the country build and grow for the future.

“Amongst other things, we’ve also introduced a savings account with great rates that supports those who understand the importance of putting money aside but might just have a small amount to save, while widening our apprenticeship and internship schemes so that people from all backgrounds can have great career opportunities.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Nov 30, 2023
Birmingham Conference and Events Centre

Latest Poll

Have you seen a rise in Help to Buy customers struggling to remortgage at the end of their interest-free period in the last six months?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/