You are here: Home - News -

News

Pure Retirement adds higher LTVs to Heritage range

by:
  • 11/12/2023
  • 0
Pure Retirement adds higher LTVs to Heritage range
Pure Retirement has amended its Heritage and Heritage Freedom lifetime mortgage range to include higher loan to value (LTV) limits and criteria changes.

This includes the reintroduction of its Super Max Plus and Supreme products which are available up to 43 per cent and 46 per cent LTV respectively. This is open to borrowers from age 55 and over. Pure Retirement has lowered the minimum age across its Heritage 1 and 2 products to 60, and the Heritage Special 2 products will now allow joint life applications. 

The maximum LTV available on the Heritage Special 3 product is 50 per cent. 

The Heritage range offers features such as fixed early repayment charges (ERCs).  

The Heritage Freedom mortgages are now available to borrowers up to the age of 85 and gives them the option of repaying up to 20 per cent or 40 per cent of their loan each year with no ERCs. 

Minimum property values start at £70,000 with no maximum property value. Loans are available from £10,000 up to £800,000 and can be taken as either lump sum or with a drawdown facility. 

Chris Buchanan (pictured), head of product at Pure Retirement, said: “It’s great to be able to continue our commitment to product development right through to the end of the year. These latest changes further expand our offering, thanks to higher LTVs and allowing more customers to benefit from Heritage, with reduced minimum ages and increased maximum ages.  

“We hope that these latest developments will give advisers additional confidence and contribute to a stronger market in 2024.” 

 At the end of November, Mortgage Solutions reported that Pure Retirement has passed £5bn of loans services after the integration of its back book.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 07, 2024
Wetherby Racecourse

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.