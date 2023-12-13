LiveMore launches cashback mortgage for over 50s

LiveMore has released a fee-assisted £500 cashback mortgage range for borrowers aged 50 and over.

It is available on the LiveMore tier three and four offerings, which is catered to borrowers with different credit ratings, ranging from standard to complex. The cashback option is open to borrowers taking out a retirement interest-only (RIO), interest-only and capital and interest mortgage.

The minimum available loan is £75,000 and cashback is available on purchase and remortgage options.

The products have no fee and offer a free standard valuation on purchase or remortgage. For remortgage, assisted legal fees are available. There is no application fee.

This change comes after LiveMore reduced mortgage rates by up to 0.29 per cent at the start of the month. Pricing was cut across LiveMore’s equity release, interest-only and RIO deals.

Tim Wellard (pictured), product manager at LiveMore, said: “The £500 cashback should help support people with adverse credit or who are looking to consolidate debt. Customers can use the cash to help with any broker fees, or simply to get back on track financially.”