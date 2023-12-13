You are here: Home - News -

News

LiveMore launches cashback mortgage for over 50s

by:
  • 13/12/2023
  • 0
LiveMore launches cashback mortgage for over 50s
LiveMore has released a fee-assisted £500 cashback mortgage range for borrowers aged 50 and over.

It is available on the LiveMore tier three and four offerings, which is catered to borrowers with different credit ratings, ranging from standard to complex. The cashback option is open to borrowers taking out a retirement interest-only (RIO), interest-only and capital and interest mortgage. 

The minimum available loan is £75,000 and cashback is available on purchase and remortgage options. 

The products have no fee and offer a free standard valuation on purchase or remortgage. For remortgage, assisted legal fees are available. There is no application fee. 

This change comes after LiveMore reduced mortgage rates by up to 0.29 per cent at the start of the month. Pricing was cut across LiveMore’s equity release, interest-only and RIO deals. 

Tim Wellard (pictured), product manager at LiveMore, said: “The £500 cashback should help support people with adverse credit or who are looking to consolidate debt. Customers can use the cash to help with any broker fees, or simply to get back on track financially.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.