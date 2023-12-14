Self-employed division to reach 500 brokers, Just Mortgages says

The self-employed division of national brokerage Just Mortgages is fast approaching 500, with several inductions planned for December.

The national broker firm is holding three self-employed induction sessions in December, one in the North and two in the South to onboard over 30 brokers in one month.

The company added that it had averaged 20 self-employed broker applications in both October and November, making it the best quarter for the year for new applications.

In Q2, Just Mortgages received 52 applications to join its self-employed division and welcomed 48 self-employed brokers in the first quarter of the year.

Applicants include existing self-employed brokers along with those from “more corporate organisations looking for greater freedom”, the firm said.

Self-employed brokers can operate under the Just Mortgages umbrella or use the “own brand” facility.

They get access to ongoing mentoring, training and support with sales, marketing and compliance, along with support in growing their business with expanding licence options, leadership training and recruitment support.

Carl Parker (pictured), national director at Just Mortgages, said: “Rather than winding down at the end of the year, we have been ramping up our efforts to meet the demand to go self-employed with Just Mortgages.

“Given the current climate and the leap of faith required to go self-employed, seeing such high and consistent levels of interest is hugely encouraging and a real testament to the valuable proposition we have built.”

He continued: “That proposition has continued to evolve as the division has grown, enabling ambitious brokers to not only launch their own business, but write more business, enter new markets and eventually, expand their own team.

“A key component to this is the support structure put in place, increasing training routes through our learning and development team, and access to advice and real-world experience through our knowledgeable management team.

“With this structure in place, the talent in our division and a fantastic new cohort, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the division – especially as we fast approach 500 brokers.”