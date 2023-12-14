You are here: Home - News -

News

Self-employed division to reach 500 brokers, Just Mortgages says

by:
  • 14/12/2023
  • 0
Self-employed division to reach 500 brokers, Just Mortgages says
The self-employed division of national brokerage Just Mortgages is fast approaching 500, with several inductions planned for December.

The national broker firm is holding three self-employed induction sessions in December, one in the North and two in the South to onboard over 30 brokers in one month.

The company added that it had averaged 20 self-employed broker applications in both October and November, making it the best quarter for the year for new applications.

In Q2, Just Mortgages received 52 applications to join its self-employed division and welcomed 48 self-employed brokers in the first quarter of the year.

Applicants include existing self-employed brokers along with those from “more corporate organisations looking for greater freedom”, the firm said.

Self-employed brokers can operate under the Just Mortgages umbrella or use the “own brand” facility.

They get access to ongoing mentoring, training and support with sales, marketing and compliance, along with support in growing their business with expanding licence options, leadership training and recruitment support.

Carl Parker (pictured), national director at Just Mortgages, said: “Rather than winding down at the end of the year, we have been ramping up our efforts to meet the demand to go self-employed with Just Mortgages.

“Given the current climate and the leap of faith required to go self-employed, seeing such high and consistent levels of interest is hugely encouraging and a real testament to the valuable proposition we have built.”

He continued: “That proposition has continued to evolve as the division has grown, enabling ambitious brokers to not only launch their own business, but write more business, enter new markets and eventually, expand their own team.

“A key component to this is the support structure put in place, increasing training routes through our learning and development team, and access to advice and real-world experience through our knowledgeable management team.

“With this structure in place, the talent in our division and a fantastic new cohort, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the division – especially as we fast approach 500 brokers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.