Foundation Home Loans appoints Ball as CEO

  • 18/12/2023
Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has appointed Pete Ball as its CEO, succeeding Hans Geberbauer.

Ball has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and joins Foundation Home Loans from Together Personal Finance where he was CEO for over seven years.

Before that he was chief executive of Harrods Bank for nearly three years and prior to that was product and commercial director of Virgin Money for around three years.

He has also held roles at Bank of America and Valtech.

Ball will take on the role in Q2 2024 and Geberbauer will continue as CEO of the firm until then.

Geberbauer has been chief executive of Foundation Home Loans for nearly a decade and prior to that he was co-chief operating officer for nearly four years at Paratus AMC.

Before that he spent nearly eight years at GMAC ResCap and worked at Allen and Overy for nearly five years.

Jon Locke, chairman of Foundation Home Loans’ board of directors, said: “On behalf of the entire board and shareholders, I want to thank Hans for his leadership and his many contributions to the company over the course of two decades.

“We are pleased to have an executive as experienced and talented as Pete ready to take up the mantle and expect a smooth leadership transition.”

Ball said: “Under Hans’ leadership, Foundation Home Loans has created a great history of listening to customers, putting them first and making the complex simple.

“I am honoured to have the privilege of being part of the team going forward and look forward to continuing to find and deliver solutions for our customers.”

Geberbauer said: “After more than 20 years at Foundation, I have decided now is the right time for me to retire. With his excellent leadership record and deep experience of specialist lending, Pete is a great candidate to lead Foundation Home Loans into the future.”

