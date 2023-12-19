You are here: Home - News -

News

Product switching policy improved at Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank

by:
  • 19/12/2023
  • 0
Product switching policy improved at Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank
Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank have updated their product switching policy for pipeline cases to give brokers more flexibility.

The updated product switching process means that brokers can change their customer’s previously selected product onto a new product from its new business range as many times as needed prior to completion.

The lender said that it knew that this was “important” to brokers and the change came following feedback.

The firm continued that product switching was available in cases that were at the pre-offer or post-offer stage until it had received the certificate of title from the solicitor.

 

Work the mortgage process

It added that for Virgin Money cases a new mortgage product switch form should be completed and could be found on the website.

The company said that for both lenders a mortgage product switch form or change of application form would need to be completed and the request would be reviewed within five working days.

If the case is not at the offer stage, then the product would be updated and once this was changed, a new offer would be issued to the customer.

 

No change on product transfers

It said that there was no change in approach for existing customers taking a product transfer and it would accept pipeline product switches as usual.

Richard Walker, head of intermediary sales at Virgin Money said: “As an intermediary-led lender we value the feedback we receive from brokers and are constantly looking at ways in which we can improve the service they receive from us.

“Following last week’s improvements to affordability for residential mortgages fixed for five years or longer, it’s great that we are now able to offer multiple product switches on applications pre-completion.”

Virgin Money recently extended its maximum mortgage term for all residential mortgage to 40 years and updated its affordability assessment for residential mortgages fixed for five years or longer.

Virgin Money agreed a £1.7bn takeover of Clydesdale Bank in 2018 after reaching an agreement with the latter’s owner, CYBG Group.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Jan 31, 2024
National Conference Centre

The Specialist Lending Event 2024

Feb 01, 2024
East Sussex National Hotel, East Sussex

Latest Poll

Have you seen an increase in customers opting for interest-only mortgages in the last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.