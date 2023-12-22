You are here: Home - News -

The top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2023

  • 22/12/2023
The changing rate environment unsurprisingly influenced the most read stories this year.

Amid this, there was also news of how higher costs in the buy-to-let market were affecting landlords, as well as the possible refinance shock faced by homeowners.  

Let’s take a look back at the stories that gripped our readers throughout the year.

 

Mortgage rates heading down with more cuts on way – Rightmove

 

Bank of England set to raise base rate to 5.25 per cent

 

 

BTL 2023: Landlords with properties in personal name ‘face significant incentives to sell up’

 

Warning of rise in complaints around two-year fixed rate mortgages

 

‘Remortgaging nightmare’ down the road for over three million people

 

Average mortgage rates continue to fall with largest cuts at high LTV tiers – Rightmove

 

Bank of England poised to hold interest rates

 

Nationwide adds sub-four per cent mortgage in rate cutting drive

 

Rent freeze and eviction ban will be ‘final nail’ for landlords – Star Letter 24/02/2023

 

First-time buyers could cut mortgage terms by over eight years through equity release gifting

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.