  • 10/01/2024
Accord Mortgages makes additional rate cuts
Accord Mortgages has made further rate cuts to its range with reductions of up to 0.56 per cent across residential products.

The lender is also extending product end dates to 30 April. 

Rate reductions include a five-year fixed remortgage at 90 per cent loan to value (LTV), which has gone down from 5.46 per cent to 4.95 per cent. The fee has gone up from £495 to £995, and there is £500 cashback available as well as a free standard valuation. 

There is a two-year fixed purchase deal at 75 per cent LTV, with a rate of 4.73 per cent down from 5.16 per cent. This has a fee of £1,995, previously £1,495, and offers a free standard valuation. 

Accord’s three-year fixed purchase deal at 95 per cent LTV has gone down from 5.79 per cent to 5.44 per cent. This has a £995, offers £250 cashback and a free standard valuation. 

Within its cascade score range which is for borrowers who do not meet the lender’s standard criteria, there is a two-year fixed purchase option at 95 per cent LTV. The rate on this deal has been cut from 6.76 per cent to 6.2 per cent and it has a £1,495 fee. It also offers free legals and a free standard valuation. 

These changes apply from 11 January and follow rate reductions Accord Mortgages made to its buy-to-let range earlier this week.  

Gemma Hyland, mortgage manager at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to take this opportunity to respond to the more favourable market rate conditions that have emerged in recent weeks, by passing on more value to our brokers and their clients. 

“We’ll maintain a watchful eye as the year continues to unfold and seize every possible opportunity to help our brokers to help borrowers in reducing their costs amidst what remains a very challenging economic environment.” 

