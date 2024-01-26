Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/01/2024

The government mulling bringing out a 99 per cent loan to value (LTV) scheme to help first-time buyers and the reaction from the industry were among the most read this week.

Reaction to the scheme was mixed, with some saying that it could help some first-time buyers but the criteria for a scheme would be strict and there was a risk of negative equity.

Other stories that piqued reader interest include news of a High Court date being set for the TSB Whistletree mortgage prisoner case, with the outcome having repercussions for mortgage prisoners as whole.

Mortgage rates have also continued to come down despite swap rates going up, and this also proved of interest to readers.