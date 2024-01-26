Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/01/2024

Reaction to the scheme was mixed, with some saying that it could help some first-time buyers but the criteria for a scheme would be strict and there was a risk of negative equity.
Other stories that piqued reader interest include news of a High Court date being set for the TSB Whistletree mortgage prisoner case, with the outcome having repercussions for mortgage prisoners as whole.
Mortgage rates have also continued to come down despite swap rates going up, and this also proved of interest to readers.
Government hints at radical plans for 99 per cent mortgages ‒ report
High Court date set for TSB Whistletree mortgage prisoner case
Average mortgage rates continue to fall despite swap changes – Rightmove
Potential 99 per cent mortgage scheme could help some but ‘devil is in the detail’, industry says
US mortgage rates fall to lowest level for eight months – view from across the pond