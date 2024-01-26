You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 26/01/2024

  • 26/01/2024
The government mulling bringing out a 99 per cent loan to value (LTV) scheme to help first-time buyers and the reaction from the industry were among the most read this week.

Reaction to the scheme was mixed, with some saying that it could help some first-time buyers but the criteria for a scheme would be strict and there was a risk of negative equity.

Other stories that piqued reader interest include news of a High Court date being set for the TSB Whistletree mortgage prisoner case, with the outcome having repercussions for mortgage prisoners as whole.

Mortgage rates have also continued to come down despite swap rates going up, and this also proved of interest to readers.

Government hints at radical plans for 99 per cent mortgages ‒ report

 

High Court date set for TSB Whistletree mortgage prisoner case

 

The craziness of saving on an administrator fee – Flavin

 

Nationwide and Family BS slash rates – round-up

 

Average mortgage rates continue to fall despite swap changes – Rightmove

 

How to win clients and influence people ‒ broker analysis

 

Potential 99 per cent mortgage scheme could help some but ‘devil is in the detail’, industry says

 

Base rate expected to be held at 5.25 per cent next week

 

Could 2024 be the technology tipping point? – Spencer

 

US mortgage rates fall to lowest level for eight months – view from across the pond

 

 

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

