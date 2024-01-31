You are here: Home - News -

Nottingham BS partners with Mortgage Broker Tools

  31/01/2024
Nottingham BS partners with Mortgage Broker Tools
Nottingham Building Society has teamed up with Mortgage Broker Tools (MBT) to use its affordability software.

MBT launched this function last year to be used as a tool by lenders to determine how product changes could impact business volumes. 

The Nottingham is expected to be able to streamline its processes, improve its efficiency and broaden its product offering using the data gathered by the platform. 

It does this by showing how eligible borrowers are for certain lenders’ products based on affordability, criteria, products and service levels. Lenders can also test how tweaks to criteria might impact its lending volumes.

The partnership will allow the mutual to capture borrowers who have complex needs or fall outside lending parameters. 

Matt Kingston, national sales manager at The Nottingham, said: “Our brokers and business development managers (BDMs) have eagerly anticipated The Nottingham’s presence on MBT, so we are proud to make that a reality. We have made some significant enhancements to our residential affordability in the past 12 months and early indicators from MBT data is very encouraging with a higher proportion of customers meeting our affordability than the industry average.   

“It’s fantastic to partner with an innovative company like MBT and Tanya and the team have been brilliant to work with.” 

Tanya Toumadj, CEO at Mortgage Broker Tools, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Nottingham Building Society to our panel of lenders. As the mortgage market continues to evolve, our partnership aims to provide brokers with even greater choice and options. Having The Nottingham on board is a real boost to our offering.” 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

