Gen H lowers mortgage rates

Gen H has reduced rates across its mortgage offering and added competitively high loan to value (LTV) deals.

The launches include a five-year fixed mortgage at 95 per cent LTV with a rate of 4.94 per cent in the standard range, and an equivalent in its homebuying bundle offering priced at 4.88 per cent.

Last year, the lender launched a service to provide borrowers with a dedicated conveyancer and a lower rate if they selected from its Gen H Legal panel. This is available to both direct borrowers and clients who are introduced by intermediaries.

Elsewhere, Gen H has reduced rates across all two-, three- and five-year deals by up to 0.11 per cent.

Rates will go live on the evening of Friday 2 February.

Pete Dockar, Gen H’s chief commercial officer, said: “We’re thrilled to have made these reductions today to make sure our broker partners have the best options available for their clients.

“We’ve been able to be agile with our pricing, and this time it’s to the benefit of buyers with smaller deposits in particular.”

These rate reductions come after the lender loosened its criteria for borrowers with adverse credit earlier this week. Last week, Gen H reduced its standard variable rate (SVR) by two per cent to 7.25 per cent.