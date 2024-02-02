You are here: Home - News -

The Right Mortgage hires Fish as protection development manager

  • 02/02/2024
The Right Mortgage and Protection Network and DA Club has hired Tom Fish (pictured) as a protection development manager.

He will report to The Right Mortgage director Amanda Wilson and joins the business with immediate effect.

He will support member firms to “ensure they secure the most out of the protection opportunities that exist, and the full range of products advisers have access to through The Right Mortgage”.

This includes highlighting the full protection panel, training and support available as well as the team of sales development managers they can access, along with webinar and face-to-face sessions.

Fish joins from The Right Advice, where he was a protection adviser for around two years, and before that worked at Strathon Park Financial as a protection adviser.

The Right Mortgage recently launched a company protection hub, which aims to “support advisers who work with corporate clients, including how best to protect them and their owners”.

Wilson said: “Protection is a key area for The Right Mortgage and we are focused on ensuring we have a ‘best in class’ proposition to be able to offer our member firms. This is vitally important in a Consumer Duty environment where advisers are expected to cover off a variety of consumer needs, not just the mortgage.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring someone of Tom’s experience and skillset on board; prior to this role, he was a protection adviser himself, so he is fully aware of, and immersed in, the sector, plus knows how to secure and grow business in this area – knowledge he’ll be able to impart to our firms. It’s a key, strategic role for The Right Mortgage to fill and I would urge all our members to seek Tom out to see how he can specifically support their protection advice needs.”

Fish added: “For the last eight years, I have been focused on providing clients with the best advice in the protection space and ensuring they have the right cover available to them at any one time. I’m very pleased to be able to join The Right Mortgage in a role that allows me to share this experience with our member firms, and that gives me a chance to highlight the market-leading protection proposition we have available to them and their clients.

“Protection should play a key part in every advice business and I’m looking forward to ensuring all our member firms are aware of the opportunity that exists for them with The Right Mortgage.”

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions

