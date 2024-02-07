OMS hires Blount as operations head

One Mortgage System (OMS) has appointed Kevin Blount (pictured), formerly at Clever Mortgages, as its head of operations.

In his role at OMS, Blount will manage all new integrations and development activity, which includes the planning and development of a “new business roadmap”. He will also oversee project management for new system launches for lenders and network partners.

Blount has worked at Clever Mortgages for nearly 17 years, initially joining as a mortgage adviser in 2007, before working his way up to senior operations manager.

Prior to that, he was a mortgage adviser at Nottingham Building Society for around three years.

OMS is an end-to-end platform that covers product areas such as residential, buy to let (BTL), second charge, equity release, bridging, commercial plus general insurance, and protection.

The platform is integrated with Ignite, Submissions Brain, Twenty7Tec, iPipeline, Hometrack, Experian, Equifax, Uinsure, Air Sourcing and Knowledge Bank to offer accurate product sourcing, protection sourcing and criteria searching.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Kevin knows the intermediary mortgage space inside and out, especially when it comes to the more specialist end of the market. His skillset and extensive knowledge base will be hugely beneficial to our business and our ever-expanding range of clients going forwards.

“2024 is set to be a pivotal year for the business following a period of extensive recruitment to bolster a senior management team, which will help us to deliver some ambitious and aggressive growth plans.”

Blount added: “I worked with OMS from a client perspective for over five years and have always been impressed by how they have grown as a business over this time whilst still providing a top-class service.

“For me, they are one of the biggest success stories in the mortgage intermediary space over the past few years and I can’t wait to be part of this exciting new chapter.”

OMS has been growing its team in recent months, hiring Melanie Spencer as its business partnership and growth director and Graham Beckett as business relationship manager.