OMS appoints Beckett as business relationship manager

by: Peter Taberner
  • 25/09/2023
OMS appoints Beckett as business relationship manager
CRM provider One Mortgage System (OMS) has appointed Graham Beckett as its business relationship manager.

Beckett joins One Mortgage Solutions after being national account manager at Smoove for two years.

Prior to that, he also spent five years as a business development manager at Metro Bank.

In the earlier part of his career, he spent a decade at HSBC in financial planning and ran his own consultancy business.

Overall, his career has spanned nearly 25 years operating in a variety of financial services roles.

Beckett will be tasked with attracting new users and lending partners, whilst supporting existing users to maximise their experience on the platform.

OMS: ‘The people behind the tech’

Beckett said: “I’m excited to start my new role with one of the most impressive business stories within the intermediary market over the past few years and waxing lyrical about our seamless enquiry to completion processing platform to a host of mortgage brokers and lenders.”

Melanie Spencer, the business partnership and growth director of One Mortgage System, added: “The key to our sustained growth over the past few years has always centred around the quality of our technology and the people behind the tech.

“Graham comes with a glowing reputation and wealth of experience, especially within the intermediary market, and I’m sure that he will have a huge impact within a sales team which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Spencer was appointed to her new role at OMS at the beginning of September.

Peter Taberner

