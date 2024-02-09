Halifax and BM Solutions up rates

Halifax and BM Solutions have increased select fixed rates by up to 0.25 per cent from today.

In a note to brokers, Halifax said it was increasing fixed rates across its homebuyer range, which includes first-time buyers, large loans, new builds and affordable housing products.

Homebuyer pricing starts from 4.68 per cent for a two-year fixed rate with no fee, and 4.42 per cent with a £999 fee.

The lender is also increasing fixed rates in its remortgage range, which covers large loans and affordable housing.

Remortgage pricing for fee-two-year fixed rates begin from 4.83 per cent, and with a £999 fee, this goes up to 4.52 per cent.

The lender is also upping fixed rates in its product transfer and further advance ranges.

BM Solutions has increased rates across its whole buy-to-let (BTL) and let-to-buy ranges. BTL rates start from 4.39 per cent for fee-free products, 4.18 per cent for £1,499 fee deals and 4.1 per cent for £3,999 products.

On the let-to-buy side, rates start from 4.58 per cent for fee-free deals, 4.37 per cent for £1,499 fee options and 4.15 per cent for £3,999 fee deals.

The lender has also increased fixed rates for product transfer and further advances.

In a note to brokers, BM Solutions said that it was pricing product transfers and further advances “dynamically to provide brokers and their clients with our most up-to-date PT/FA rates”.

“This will better reflect the current market, while providing the consistent and high-quality service that brokers trust us to deliver,” it said.

Earlier this week, Halifax said that it would lower select homebuyer deals by up to 0.5 per cent.

Several lenders have started increasing their fixed rate pricing slightly in the last few days in response to rising swap rates.

Examples include TSB and Natwest, who raised select rates slightly in the past couple of days.