Tandem launches affordability calculator

  • 22/02/2024
Digital bank Tandem has launched an affordability calculator to better support intermediaries' residential mortgage applications.

The new tool from Tandem means brokers will be able to check the maximum loan available in a few steps, leading to better and faster lending processes and decisions.

The launch comes off the back of direct feedback following Tandem’s engagement with intermediaries.

Mark Shelper, national account manager at Tandem, said: “We’re delighted to launch the affordability calculator, which will again help our brokers with better and faster decisions.

“Created following their feedback, the initial results are overwhelmingly positive – I’m delighted we can listen to them and act quickly to ensure Tandem remains a leader in the market and our proposition continues to develop.”

The bank – which in early February signed the Women in Finance charter – said that it was “keen to evolve its proposition and engage directly with brokers, who remain core to the bank, through its key relationship managers”.

“The bank sees this human element as primary in underpinning its technology and experience,” it noted.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

