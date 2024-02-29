You are here: Home - News -

News

Metro Bank appoints Page as CFO

by:
  • 29/02/2024
  • 0
Metro Bank appoints Page as CFO
Metro Bank has hired Marc Page as chief financial officer (CFO), and he will start at the firm on 2 September, subject to regulatory approval.

Page joins the company from Barclays, where he has worked from 2017, and was most recently CFO of Kensington Mortgages following its acquisition by Barclays in 2023, and non-executive director of Clydesdale Financial Services, also part of Barclays, having previously been its CFO.

Prior to that, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around eight years, initially as customer management director for retail mortgages for five years and finance director for three years.

Before that, Page was at HBOS for nearly four years in a variety of senior roles, including head of personal banking sales for Halifax, head of strategy and planning for Halifax Community Bank and then head of mortgage acquisition.

Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank CEO, said: “Marc brings deep financial expertise and understanding of the banking sector, including a wealth of knowledge and experience across retail banking, distribution and product management.

“Marc’s experience and leadership skills will help drive our strategy and growth ambitions to be the number one community bank putting our customers and communities centre-stage.”

Page added: “I am looking forward to joining Metro Bank. Having strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth, the bank is well-placed to grow its assets significantly as it focuses on SMEs, corporate customers and local businesses with its special brand of relationship banking.”

The lender said that Cristina Alba Ochoa will continue to act as interim CFO until Page’s appointment becomes effective and will continue to work with Page to “facilitate an orderly transition”.

Metro Bank’s CFO James Hopkinson stepped down in March.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.