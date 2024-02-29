Metro Bank appoints Page as CFO

Metro Bank has hired Marc Page as chief financial officer (CFO), and he will start at the firm on 2 September, subject to regulatory approval.

Page joins the company from Barclays, where he has worked from 2017, and was most recently CFO of Kensington Mortgages following its acquisition by Barclays in 2023, and non-executive director of Clydesdale Financial Services, also part of Barclays, having previously been its CFO.

Prior to that, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around eight years, initially as customer management director for retail mortgages for five years and finance director for three years.

Before that, Page was at HBOS for nearly four years in a variety of senior roles, including head of personal banking sales for Halifax, head of strategy and planning for Halifax Community Bank and then head of mortgage acquisition.

Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank CEO, said: “Marc brings deep financial expertise and understanding of the banking sector, including a wealth of knowledge and experience across retail banking, distribution and product management.

“Marc’s experience and leadership skills will help drive our strategy and growth ambitions to be the number one community bank putting our customers and communities centre-stage.”

Page added: “I am looking forward to joining Metro Bank. Having strengthened the foundations for future sustainable growth, the bank is well-placed to grow its assets significantly as it focuses on SMEs, corporate customers and local businesses with its special brand of relationship banking.”

The lender said that Cristina Alba Ochoa will continue to act as interim CFO until Page’s appointment becomes effective and will continue to work with Page to “facilitate an orderly transition”.

Metro Bank’s CFO James Hopkinson stepped down in March.