TSB increases select mortgage rates

TSB has put up rates across select mortgage ranges as of 1 March.

Across the residential offering from TSB, which upped rates earlier this month, three-year fixed rates for homemovers and purchases up to 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) have gone up by 0.1 per cent.

Rates begin at 4.54 per cent for a deal at 60 per cent LTV with a £995 fee and up to 5.39 per cent at 90 to 95 per cent LTV, also with a £995 fee.

The lender has also increased three-year fixed remortgage rates up to 75 per cent LTV by 0.15 per cent. The option up to 60 per cent LTV now has a rate of 4.59 per cent, while the 60 to 75 per cent LTV option is priced at 4.69 per cent. Both have a fee of £995.

Across its product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages, two-, three- and five-year fixed rates have been increased by up to 0.25 per cent. TSB has also removed the 10-year fixed rates across both product transfer and additional borrowing options.

The lender has reduced two-year tracker product transfer rates by 1.05 per cent at 85 to 90 per cent LTV, while two-year fixed product transfer rates for buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers at 75 to 120 per cent LTV have been cut by up to 0.5 per cent.

Also for BTL borrowers, TSB has re-introduced two- and five-year fixed mortgages for purchase. These have no fee and are available up to 75 per cent LTV.