Brokers may find handing over cases to packager ‘incredibly frustrating’ – Star Letter 19/04/2024

This week’s comment is in response to: Networks can’t afford to ignore the specialist market – Rees
Paul Smulovitch said: “From the network’s point of view, it’s absolutely right; they see it as high risk and want all cases to be referred to a packager, but while this works for some brokers, those with more experience and competence then, as stated here, it’s incredibly frustrating to hand the client over for someone else to advise.
“If the service is poor, which can often be the case, then it badly affects the client-broker relationship, and for non-regulated deals with little risk, why can’t brokers deal? Many brokers go down the directly appointed (DA) route for this reason as they feel they have no or limited control over their destiny due to the controls and limitations in place, which, for those who are incredibly safe, is sad.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.