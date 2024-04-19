Brokers may find handing over cases to packager ‘incredibly frustrating’ – Star Letter 19/04/2024

Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment is in response to: Networks can’t afford to ignore the specialist market – Rees

Paul Smulovitch said: “From the network’s point of view, it’s absolutely right; they see it as high risk and want all cases to be referred to a packager, but while this works for some brokers, those with more experience and competence then, as stated here, it’s incredibly frustrating to hand the client over for someone else to advise.

“If the service is poor, which can often be the case, then it badly affects the client-broker relationship, and for non-regulated deals with little risk, why can’t brokers deal? Many brokers go down the directly appointed (DA) route for this reason as they feel they have no or limited control over their destiny due to the controls and limitations in place, which, for those who are incredibly safe, is sad.”

