Complex Buy To Let

Hampshire Trust Bank ups specialist BTL maximum loan size to £25m

by:
  • 02/08/2022
Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has nearly doubled the maximum loan size for its specialist buy-to-let range from £15m to £25m.

The change comes into effect immediately, with the specialist buy-to-let range including limited company, houses in multiple occupation (HMO) and semi-commercial lending.

In its specialist buy-to-let range HTB offers up to 75 per cent net loan to value lending, has no maximum age, no minimum income and fixed rates for two or five years.

HTB covers limited company application applications, which include trading companies and special purpose vehicles. It also lends on new build flats and short-term lets, while the lender allows DSS and sitting tenants.

Louisa Sedgwick, managing director for specialist mortgages at HTB, said that the change showed its appetite for larger loan sizes and “cements our credentials as a serious player for property investors with larger portfolios”.

She added: “In our experience, writing specialist buy-to-let cases needn’t be complex and so this enhancement, along with more changes that we have planned, is aimed at removing unnecessary barriers and making the complex as simple as possible.”

