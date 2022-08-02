You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Nominations open for SLS Change Makers

  • 02/08/2022
Nominations open for SLS Change Makers
At Specialist Lending Solutions we are recognising individuals who have delivered an initiative beyond their regular day-to-day role, and who have demonstrably instigated positive change for their business, customers, or the wider industry.

If you, or someone you know, has delivered either diversity and inclusion or sustainability initiatives please apply to be a Specialist Lending Solutions Change Maker today.  

On submitting an entry, you will be asked for a maximum of 500 words which prove a positive contribution to your business, your customers, or the wider market by way of improving policy and standards, customer care, environmental awareness, or diversity and inclusion. Please note you can provide this on behalf of someone else who you think is deserving of recognition. 

Some examples may include: 

  • Reducing the carbon footprint of your business. 
  • Offsetting carbon emissions with tree planting. 
  • Offering bespoke services to ensure accessibility for all customers from any minority group (e.g. physically disabled, neurodiverse, vulnerable). 
  • Policies to encourage and support greater diversity in the workforce. 
  • Flexible working patterns to promote fair support for all (e.g. returning to work after maternity leave, mobility or disability, menopause). 

For more information visit: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/page/171608/The%20BSLA%20Changemakers/?bsla2022source=pressrelease  

Access the Specialist Lending Solutions Change Maker form here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/nominate/?bsla2022source=pressrelease 

 

