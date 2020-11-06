You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

‘It is not just equity release brokers who are empathic, honest and altruistic’ – Star Letter 06/11/2020

by:
  • 06/11/2020
  • 0
‘It is not just equity release brokers who are empathic, honest and altruistic’ – Star Letter 06/11/2020
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions select the top comments from our readers in our Star Letter section.

 

This week’s comments were under the article: Advisers cannot just ‘dabble’ in equity release for extra cash – Star Letter 30/10/2020 

John S kicked things off, saying: “Although I agree with the main comments that advisers shouldn’t dabble in any business area, I feel it is suggested that mortgage advisers in the residential market don’t need to be empathic, honest, responsible and altruistic.  

All we need to do is research on Trigold and choose the best rate – no experience or a deeper understanding of what makes the lenders tick required. 

However, if you accept that non-equity release advisers already have these skills and apply them in their current jobs and could even be considered diligent and professional, why would they move into a new business area and act any differently?” he added. 

 

Referring complex cases 

LankyDes also weighed in, saying: “I don’t think Andy is saying that most of the people in the industry would be unsuited to it; just that they should be really serious about making it a major part of the business. 

I’m actually coming to a similar conclusion now days about protection. It is just so complex that I would rather refer it all to a specialist. 

He added: “I did one equity release ever under the grandfathering arrangement about 15 years ago. I put a lot into involving all the family in the discussions, the explanation of the deal and getting them all to sign the product confirmation letter. I also looked into the state benefits and things like that 

came to the conclusion after doing it that it wasn’t an area I wanted to get involved in.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Unemployment and economic downturn to push house prices down next year, brokers say

House prices could drop by three per cent in 2021, a survey of brokers have said.

Close