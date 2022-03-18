The West Brom offers homes and jobs to Ukrainian Refugees

The West Bromwich Building Society is planning to offer up to 20 homes to accommodate and support Ukrainian refugees.

The homes will be available through the mutual’s property letting subsidiary, West Brom Homes. It will include premises above some of its bank branches. The properties will be free of charge for a minimum of six months.

The initiative will work with the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme which has been overwhelmed with people offering to house those fleeing the conflict.

The West Brom has already registered 11 homes through the scheme and is reviewing its portfolio for any homes that may become available soon.

The mutual will use the £350 monthly government scheme payout to support their Ukranian tenants by putting the money towards furniture, appliances and toiletries. Using the money for food, clothing and fuel will be considered in the future.

Jonathan Westhoff, the West Brom’s chief executive, said the mutual was “shocked by the devastation” resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

He added: “We have been considering how best we can help, and offering homes to refugees is one way we will be able to support individuals and families in the coming weeks and months. Primarily by not re-letting vacant, or soon to be vacant, properties we can immediately offer 11 homes in the Midlands, South Wales and Bristol.

“We cannot begin to imagine what those fleeing the conflict have experienced, but we can offer this gesture as a way to provide security and safety.”

Support with employment



The West Brom will also look to support refugees with employment in administration, customer services, IT, and other roles once they are settled.

Those seeking employment do not need to be housed by the West Brom.

The mutual will also provide training and career guidance such as interview techniques and CV writing to help refugees prepare for a job either at the West Brom or within the wider job market.

Westhoff added: “We know that this crisis will be ongoing, and whilst we can help with accommodation now, we also want to look at how we can help in the future.

“We know the next step for some will be to find employment once they are ready, and we will be able to offer a variety of roles to applicants across a variety of departments as another way to help them settle and provide security for the future.”