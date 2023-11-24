The Tipton partners with Citizens Advice to help those most in need

The Tipton and Coseley Building Society (the Tipton) has partnered with the Citizens Advice organisation to support those in need across the West Midlands.

A mobile unit will be set up in the car park of the Tipton’s head office at 70 Owen Street, Tipton, DY4 every other Friday between 8:30am and 12:30pm.

Advice will be given to people living in the Sandwell and Walsall borough. It is a free drop-in service and no appointment is required.

People can get advice on benefits, employment, debt, consumer rights, housing, family and relationships, legal matters, immigration and health.

Becky Wheeler, marketing and product manager at the Tipton, said: “We’re proud to be teaming up with Citizens Advice at a time when the cost of living crisis is having a negative impact on many people’s lives. Supporting the local community is at the very heart of what the Tipton stands for.”