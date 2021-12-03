Know Your BDM: Peter Higgins, SortRefer

This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Peter Higgins, business development manager at SortRefer.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

I learnt the enormity of the property market and how much it can fluctuate. Watching property prices fall during the first lockdown and then rising as quickly as they did in during the stamp duty holiday was amazing. It was great to see the market as busy as it was and even coming back to life now.

What was the first social event you attended once restrictions were eased?

One of my friends got married so I attended the ceremony and the reception. I have to say, it felt a bit odd seeing everyone in person again.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

The ability to help clients reach a goal or dream. Having a hand in helping clients make it onto the property ladder or getting a difficult transaction through is extremely satisfying to see.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Mortgage broker – as I’d be able to help clients first-hand achieve a dream of owning their own property.

What did you want to be growing up?

Pro-golfer. My dad and granddad taught golf for a living – I wanted to take it a step further and play it. Golf is by far the most difficult and technical game there is and it definitely ruins a good walk.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

SortRefer’s branded face mask – without doubt the comfiest I’ve worn.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

Just last week, someone asked me how old was I because I looked ‘too old’ to be in Popworld. I’m 28.