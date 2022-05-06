You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Know Your BDM: Simon Parish, SortRefer

  • 06/05/2022
This week, Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Simon Parish, business development manager at SortRefer.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?  

I cover the South East region, looking after 800 brokers and counting. 

  

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?  

We have all been in the same position, not being able to go out as much, not being in an office mixing with colleagues, so as well as talking business when in a Zoom call it is also just good to talk, this I believe helped them and me.  

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?   

Listening and empathy. I have been a broker before which helps me understand what the brokers are up against. 

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?    

My patience. 

  

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?  

Definitely not in traffic, at least on a Zoom call I can show the brokers the systems and all the amazing products and services we can offer them.   

  

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?  

Keep it simple. 

  

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?   

A few large self-builds and flying freeholds. 

  

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?  

I like meeting lots of people, being out of the office and experiencing different broker firm set ups. I have also enjoyed watching firms I have dealt with grow over the years I have been visiting them. I like to pass on my experience and knowledge onto new brokers coming into the industry too. 

  

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?  

I’d be a property developer. To see an old, dilapidated building take the form of a new home – and the money seems to be good. 

  

What did you want to be growing up?  

Formula one driver, footballer, and a random one, talk show host. 

  

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?  

Flying, so if I was in bumper-to-bumper traffic it wouldn’t matter. 

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?  

When I went on an American exchange at school I was asked if I lived near the Eiffel Tower and had met the queen. My replies were, ‘closer than you’ and ‘not yet’. 

 

