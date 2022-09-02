You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Know Your BDM: Tom Hale, SortRefer

by:
  • 02/09/2022
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Tom Hale, business development manager (BDM) for the South West at SortRefer.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role? 

I cover around 2,000 brokers across the South West and South Wales. 

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job? 

I’m honest, transparent and will guard against overpromising and underdelivering. This sometimes means telling people what they don’t want to hear. Based on my experience, most people appreciate this approach if empathy and understanding are demonstrated. 

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on? 

I’ve just joined a Padel Tennis club in Bristol and having played racket sports most of my life I’m keen to master it. This clip will explain what it’s about: https://youtu.be/P6yfa7rfc6o 

  

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?  

Both sound pretty horrendous but if you were to push me on it, I’d say back-to-back Zoom calls as I could switch off the camera and sneak off to make a coffee when needed. 

  

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? 

Over the years I’ve worked with some great people and heard some inspirational people talk. Two pieces which stand out for me coming into the BDM role are: 1) keep the end in mind and 2) put the customer at the centre of your decision making. 

  

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in? 

My first ever job was as an estate agent, and it was not so much the deals that were quirky or unique but the people, their requests and what you came across when showing people around. I think I’ll leave it there for now. 

  

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career? 

I want to be able to pick something up and move it forward. I like the idea of continual improvement and trying to be the best I can be. 

  

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why? 

Interior designer or architect. The idea of having a blank canvas and being able to take something from concept and make it reality excites me. 

  

What did you want to be growing up? 

A business development manager. Okay, no I didn’t. A professional sports person, probably a tennis player. 

  

What has been your greatest non-work-related achievement? 

I’m hoping I’ve yet to have it so watch this space. 

  

What makes a great colleague? 

I like a colleague who pushes me. I like competition and whilst I’d consider myself motivated and determined it’s good to have someone to chase. 

  

If you could have one superpower, what would it be? 

Invisibility. I’d love to know what people really say about me when I’m not in the room. That would be the most valuable and honest feedback and likely the best for helping me improve. 

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked? 

Would you like a drink? Obviously, I love a beer – so why would you even need to ask? 

