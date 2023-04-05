Know Your BDM: Roger Hughes, Skipton International

This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Roger Hughes, business development manager (BDM) at Skipton International.

What did you want to be growing up?

I had various ideas when I was at school. Professional golfer was one, but I soon realised that I was never going to be good enough. I then fell into a career in finance and the rest as they say…

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

I think communication skills and understanding that there is a client at the end of the deal with a specific requirement. Trying to provide a solution and indeed, if it is a “no” then try to say no quickly and where possible give an alternative option.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

IT – never a strong point for me. I think it is a generation thing, but we rely so much on technology these days I wish I was better at it.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

(You’ll never make a professional golfer). I had a manager in my early career who was quite tough but a great role model – he expected everything to be right first time and was tough but also very fair. Over the years, I learned so much from him and I am still friends with him today.

What was the greatest lesson you have learned during your career?

Don’t be afraid to ask others and listen to their response even if it is not perhaps what you expected or wanted to hear.

How do you maintain a good relationship with brokers?

Try to be consistent and always be honest. Good communication is really important and try to ensure you don’t overpromise and underdeliver – brokers hate it.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

I first worked in mortgages in 1987 and it basically evolved from there. I like the people contact and the buzz is still there to deliver the solution.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

Property developer. I have always been interested in property and I have always renovated my own houses. It is a labour of love for me, and I like getting stuck in.

Where is your dream holiday destination?

The to do list is endless but I am very fortunate to live in Guernsey which is a dream to many. I love the Caribbean or anywhere for a bit of winter sun.

And finally, if you had one superpower, what would it be?

If I could turn back time and know then what I know now. Would I have done things differently…? Probably.