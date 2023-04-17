You are here: Home - Better Business - Profiles -

Better Business

Know Your BDM: Stuart Heavens, Family BS

by:
  • 17/04/2023
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Stuart Heavens, Family BS
This week Mortgage Solutions is speaking with Stuart Heavens, business development manager (BDM) at Family Building Society.

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?  

I cover the South Coast from Dorchester in Dorset to Brighton in Sussex, which includes a few packagers and several hundreds of broker firms across postcodes; DT, BH, SP, SO PO, BN, RH and CR.  

  

How do you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers? 

For me, the best way to meet brokers for the first time is by face-to-face appointment. The personal element is an important catalyst in the relationship building process. A distinct second best is a video call and third is on the phone. This might be obvious, but since lockdown and the way many people now work, whilst we can cater for all preferences, the old-fashioned way is the best when it comes to forging working relationships.  

I aim to provide the highest levels of service that I would expect from a BDM myself. That is what brokers demand. This job isn’t rocket science. Good and enduring relationships are built on trust. For example, you answer the phone when it rings, and if you can’t pick it up then you return the call as quickly as possible. Then, you do what you said you were going to do in the timescale you said you were going to do it. This is common sense and good manners.   

  

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?  

Integrity, my desire to problem solve and my passion for providing the best service I can.  

  

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?  

Presentation skills are very important, and we can always work on our skills to improve them. We run broker events, round tables and the like and you need to make an instant impression to grab the attention of the guests. Our head of strategy asked me to sing a song for 60 seconds at an event. That certainly attracted attention. Based on broker feedback, my answer probably should be to improve my singing. 

  

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? 

Give up your dream of being a professional footballer. In fact, I have recently taken up playing rugby union, but purely for recreation. 

  

What is the most interesting/memorable property deal you’ve been involved in?  

In a previous role, I was involved in a second charge bridge for a footballer, and more recently here at Family, we helped a couple of older borrowers with a pound-for-pound remortgage at their end of their current mortgage for a loan of £700,000 against a £4m home. This probably would not have gone through affordability on the basis of income multiples, but we were comfortable that the monthly cost fell within their disposable income and as such we found the solution which worked and made the broker and client very happy. 

  

If you were head of the FCA for the day, what would you change about regulation in the mortgage industry?  

I think my regulatory change might actually fall under the PRA. It is income multiples. I believe in lenders having robust and adequate measures in place to responsibly calculate affordability; however, I think a rudimental income multiple cap is unnecessary. It unfairly penalises those with lower outgoings and no dependents the most. As well as, of course, the self-employed, those on short-term contracts, as well as those making career changes. Stress testing is a good thing and makes sense, not an arbitrary and often irrelevant income multiple cap. 

  

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career? 

I have this weird passion for talking about mortgages – just ask my wife – I enjoy being able to spend my time talking to other industry professionals about mortgages and their potential cases. 

  

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?  

Either an underwriter or a mortgage adviser. I have always been interested in property finance matters.  

  

What did you want to be growing up?  

A footballer, the main problem was that I was no good at it. In fairness, I am a keen Brentford FC fan, and when I grew up watching them in the lower leagues, neither were they. When I was growing up, I was good at maths – and my mother wanted me to become an accountant.  

  

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?  

Definitely the ability to fly.  

  

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked? 

Have you ever been told you look like Zac Efron? I cried with laughter… Normally I’m likened to a fat Hugh Jackman.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 26, 2023
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

In the last 12 months, have you seen more first-time buyer clients who are on higher incomes?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/