How an effective social media strategy can boost your business – McKenzie

by: Nicola McKenzie, co-founder of Dunham McCarthy Group
  • 16/06/2023
How an effective social media strategy can boost your business – McKenzie
With social media platforms playing such a dominant role in marketing, it is essential for mortgage brokers to understand the importance of being professional, personable, and recognisable online.

However, it’s equally important to recognise that building a brand and establishing a strong online presence requires time and effort.  

 

Practice patience 

When it comes to building a brand voice and online presence, consistency is key results won’t happen overnight. It may take a year or longer to see significant growth and engagement. It was 18 months before I started to see any real results from my efforts and initially, and I was putting aside 10-20 hours each week.  

Despite the slow initial progress, staying consistent and delivering valuable content that aligns with your brand’s values and resonates with your target audience is key. 

An established brand presence can also have a positive impact on your recruitment efforts.  

When potential team members see a strong brand presence, they can gain insights into your company’s values, culture, and vision. This creates a sense of familiarity and allows them to determine if their own values align with your business. By attracting individuals who resonate with your brand, you can build a team that shares your vision and contributes to the growth and success of your mortgage brokerage. 

Each social media platform has its own unique audience and requires a specific approach. Before engaging in social media marketing, take the time to understand your target audience and their preferred platforms. By identifying your audience, you can tailor your marketing efforts to effectively reach and engage with them.  

Whether it’s LinkedIn for self-employed clients or professional networking, Facebook for community engagement, or Instagram for visual storytelling, selecting the right platforms will allow you to adopt a more targeted approach to marketing. 

 

Give yourself a voice 

In the finance industry, there still remains a significant under-representation of female business owners and individuals from ethnic minority backgrounds.  

As a broker working in mortgages and financial services, it is important that I have a voice and for me social media has provided the platform for me to inspire and encourage others from similar backgrounds to enter the industry.  

Building a strong brand and online presence is an ongoing journey that requires patience and perseverance, but the rewards in terms of visibility, credibility, and business growth can make it worth the effort. 

