You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Advisers deserve recognition for keeping borrowers on lender books – Hunt

by: Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services
  • 08/09/2023
  • 0
Advisers deserve recognition for keeping borrowers on lender books – Hunt
As I write, a somewhat frenetic UK football transfer window has finally come to an end, even if there is likely to be continued speculation and movement on many players given the Saudi Arabian window closed later than others.

There is an acute nervousness and edginess about the window in general, as rumours circulate about which players are to be retained and which ones move clubs, how much should be paid, who should be allowed to leave, who can stay and on what terms.   

You might note a parallel here in terms of the product transfer (PT) activity we have in our mortgage market currently, not least as some lenders have sharpened their retention rates for existing customers who they regard – based on their performance – as good assets. 

Which perhaps begs a question never asked before: what is the link between Manchester United and the Black Horse? 

  

The value of a retained customer 

To start at the beginning, let’s take an example of a certain player, defender Luke Shaw. When Man United retained Shaw’s services by extending his contract, they didn’t pay him less than his first contract. They, most likely, upped the value of the contract in relation to his performance since joining, and in relation to the fact he’d proved himself a good asset/risk to the club. If he hadn’t proved of value to Man United, they would have dispensed with his services, and he would have gone to another club. 

It’s the same in mortgage lending. If the lender doesn’t want to retain an existing borrower, the PT offer is priced upwards, making them uncompetitive, and thus the customer finds a new lender.  

And there is of course a cost to retaining Shaw; as part of that new contract being signed, the club are most likely to have made a payment to the player’s representatives/agents, even if this was done so begrudgingly.  

You’ll sense where I’m going here. In an interest rate environment with a high degree of change and variation in lenders’ products, I suspect all will recognise the increased level of work mortgage advisers are required to undertake, to ensure their client’s ongoing borrowing is best suited to their needs; including assessing fully whether staying with the existing lender is the most suitable.  

We accept lenders pay for distribution and not advice, but when the outcome of that full advice process does result in a recommendation to stay with the existing lender, most lenders only pay between a third and a half of what they currently pay for new business, despite the fact the cost to the lender is much less than that for new business.  

However, that is not true for all lenders, and to answer the question above about the link between Man United, or indeed any football club, and the Black Horse, well patently they both recognise the need to pay fairly for the retention of their best performing assets. United have done it with Shaw, Lloyds Banking Group do it by paying full proc fees for their PT business. 

  

Downplaying the work involved 

Unfortunately, an issue with retention business is the perception that, if the adviser doesn’t wish to, they can somehow leave the checks and balances they would carry out for a new case and with ‘a few clicks’ secure the PT and should therefore accept the lower proc fee that invariably comes with it. 

But, if you believe this, then the cost of acquisition for the lender is equally reduced given they are not paying an underwriter to underwrite the case, a processor to process it, a business development manager (BDM) to go and persuade the adviser to use the lender. The cost of retention is far below that of new business. 

And, even if we agree the PT advice process is a ‘slimmed-down version’, the adviser is still carrying the liability for the advice, and indeed having to monitor the PT up to completion to ensure the customer gets the best available rate and term. 

Thus, you might well argue the PT area – especially when you include Consumer Duty rules – has a greater depth now within the advice and distribution process than say two to three years ago when these existing PT proc fees were set. Times change; circumstances and environments too, and it should be apparent that the way the vast majority of lenders approach PT proc fees should also change. 

  

Upholding lender margins 

One other fundamental to add here is that retaining business is likely to be more profitable for a lender currently than trying to secure new business. Given this, should they not be looking at helping remunerate fairly in this area? 

Perhaps, given the current focus on PTs, and the fact that securing this business is going to help them considerably for at least the next six months while the new business market is flat, then lenders could (and should) review their current rates and pilot an increase here.  

Let’s not forget that our distribution channel is responsible for upwards of 85 per cent of all mortgage sales, and in a world in which PT activity is considerable, it should be understandable why we are crying out for PT and new business proc fee parity.

All lenders will explain they are looking to innovate and be imaginative in their propositions which of course is to be welcomed; part of that imagination should relate to proc fees as the market dynamics have moved from a new business focus to one of retaining the best assets.  

I would argue that, much like any top player at any club, it is far better to keep that asset on the books, paying them and their representation the going rate, rather than seeing that asset move elsewhere and it requiring much more money to try to replace them.  

That’s an arrangement that works for all, and it should be recognised by all lenders.  

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 01, 2023
Bolton Stadium Hotel, Bolton

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 02, 2023
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2023

Nov 08, 2023
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

To what extent has the implementation of Consumer Duty changed your working practices?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.