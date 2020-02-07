You are here: Home - News -

News

Pro-lender clauses to encourage First Home scheme support

by:
  • 07/02/2020
  • 0
Pro-lender clauses to encourage First Home scheme support
Local first-time buyers are set to pay 30 per cent below market value for a newly-built home under government plans.

 

The Conservative government is particularly keen for the policy to succeed after its Starter Homes project failed completely with no new properties being built despite costing £196m.

There is currently low availability of mortgages for homes sold at market discount, but the government is consulting on ways to improve lender competition in the market.

This includes a proposed clause that would allow lenders to waive restrictions on the property, including the policy requirement to sell the home at a discount in the event of a repossession.

Properties under the First Homes scheme will have a discount locked into the home, which will then be passed on to future buyers taking their first rung on the property ladder.

The initiative could save a buyer £94,000 on the average £314,000 price of new-build property.

And means a buyer would require £18,000 less for a 20 per cent deposit.

 

Public services prioritised

It is hoped First Homes will stop people being forced out of their local area by rising house prices.

Veterans will be prioritised for the scheme as part of the Armed Forces Covenant, while councils will also be able to use the scheme for key workers such as police, nurses, prison officers and teachers.

The discount will apply to a proportion of new homes, with the government consulting on how this will work in practice.

The scheme is likely to feature a price cap on the value of homes qualifying for the scheme, similar to the national limits placed on Help to Buy or with more regional variation.

An income cap on buyers eligible for the scheme is also likely, and buyers must use the property as their sole residence and not turn it into a buy to let.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “I know that many who are seeking to buy their own home in their local areas have been forced out due to rising prices.

“A proportion of new homes will be made available at a 30 per cent market discount rate – turning the dial on the dream of home ownership.

“The discount will be passed on with the sale of the property to future first-time buyers, helping thousands more people in years to come and ensuring local communities can stick together.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 13, 2020 to Feb 14, 2020
Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
TSLE2020: Landlords ignored by brokers and lenders on regulation changes – Aldermore

A significant portion of small portfolio landlords are being ignored by brokers and lenders when it comes to updates about...

Close