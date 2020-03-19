Mortgage Brain suspends selected fees to support industry

The firm’s sourcing platform Criteria Hub will be available to new customers at no cost for at least 90 days.

Lenders will be able to make the platform available to their business development managers (BDMs) for free to allow BDMs to update advisers while working remotely.

Mortgage Brain is also in the process of updating Criteria Hub with new coronavirus-related criteria.

In addition, intermediaries using the desktop sourcing system MortgageBrain Classic will be able to have either the online sourcing solution MortgageBrain Anywhere or another laptop licence for MortgageBrain Classic for at least 90 days, at no additional cost.

These measures have been put into place following lender and broker feedback.

Mark Lofthouse (pictured), CEO at Mortgage Brain, said: “At a difficult time like this it’s vital that we come together as an industry and do all we can to support each other.

“Borrowers still need the expert guidance and advice that intermediaries provide, and we must ensure advisers can continue to provide their services without additional financial concerns.”

“Changes to working practices are being introduced at pace and we are doing all we can to help the industry alleviate these stresses and strains as they become apparent,” he added.