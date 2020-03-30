Phoebus launches self-service mortgage portal

Phoebus Software has launched a digital self-service portal to allow lenders' mortgage customers to manage their accounts.

Users will be able to make payments, view statements and transactions, change direct debit details and view redemption statements.

The Mortgage Self Service (MSS) Portal also features a mortgage calculator so borrowers can see how a part-redemption will affect their mortgage term and monthly payments.

The portal has been designed in conjunction with client feedback and is initially being offered to Phoebus’s existing clients.

However, it has been designed to be integrated with any servicing platform via a range of application programming interfaces (APIs), the firm said.

It will feed borrower information to the self-service portal from the host servicing platform, so that the borrower can view it.

Phoebus believes the portal will reduce the number of calls made into lender call centres, especially during the current pandemic.

Richard Pike (pictured), sales and marketing director, said: “Our investment in our innovation hub has meant that we have a clear focus on the digital solutions that the market requires, both now and in the future.”