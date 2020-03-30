You are here: Home - News -

News

Phoebus launches self-service mortgage portal

by:
  • 30/03/2020
  • 0
Phoebus launches self-service mortgage portal
Phoebus Software has launched a digital self-service portal to allow lenders' mortgage customers to manage their accounts.

 

Users will be able to make payments, view statements and transactions, change direct debit details and view redemption statements. 

The Mortgage Self Service (MSS) Portal also features a mortgage calculator so borrowers can see how a part-redemption will affect their mortgage term and monthly payments. 

The portal has been designed in conjunction with client feedback and is initially being offered to Phoebus’s existing clients.  

However, it has been designed to be integrated with any servicing platform via a range of application programming interfaces (APIs), the firm said.

It will feed borrower information to the self-service portal from the host servicing platform, so that the borrower can view it.  

Phoebus believes the portal will reduce the number of calls made into lender call centres, especially during the current pandemic.

Richard Pike (pictured), sales and marketing director, said: “Our investment in our innovation hub has meant that we have a clear focus on the digital solutions that the market requires, both now and in the future. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 22, 2020 to Apr 23, 2020
The Buy to Let Market Forum

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 23, 2020
Aston Villa FC, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2020

Apr 29, 2020
Cardiff City FC, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Have you ever been successful when challenging a valuation?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
OSB and Precise stop new apps and halt pre-offer cases

One Savings Bank (OSB) and Precise Mortgages are not accepting new applications and putting all applications which have not yet...

Close