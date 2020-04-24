TSB adds more 80 per cent LTV products

TSB has introduced a range of mortgage products with maximum loan to values (LTV) at 80 per cent.

This follows the bank’s relaunch of fee free products up to 80 per cent LTV after it temporarily cut its lending back to 60 per cent LTV in response to the health crisis.

The new offerings include two-, five- and 10-year house purchases fixes at 60-75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee.

The two- and five-year products have initial rates ranging from 1.49 per cent to 1.84 per cent while the 10-year equivalent has rates from 2.09 per cent to 2.59 per cent.

TSB has also launched two- and five-year fixed remortgage products at 60-80 per cent LTV with a fee of £995. The rates for these products range from 1.39 per cent to 1.89 per cent and come with £300 cashback.

The 10-year remortgage equivalents have rates from 2.09 per cent to 2.59 per cent and also come with £300 cashback, but only go to 75 per cent LTV.

These new products are effective from 24 April.