You are here: Home - News -

News

Lockdown created ‘unexpected one-off boost to housing demand’ – Zoopla

by:
  • 27/05/2020
  • 0
Lockdown created ‘unexpected one-off boost to housing demand’ – Zoopla
Pent-up housing demand led to an 88 per cent surge in activity the week after the housing market in England reopened, Zoopla Cities Index Report shows.

 

The property website said the short-term rebound was to be expected, as the 50-day closure of the market took place during a busy period. 

Some 373,000 sales were stalled and Zoopla said the outlook of the market depended on how many of these sales completed.

The demand for housing at the beginning of May was 20 per cent higher than that seen in the beginning of March. 

For the week beginning 7 May, demand in Portsmouth and Southampton grew 40 per cent higher than pre-coronavirus levels. Demand also rose in Newcastle, Oxford and Leeds. 

According to a recent survey conducted by the firm, 60 per cent of buyers plan to continue with their move. 

Richard Donnell (pictured), director of research and insight at Zoopla, said: “The Covid-19 crisis and 50-day lockdown has created an unexpected one-off boost to housing demand. 

“Many households are likely to have re-evaluated what they want from their home. This could well explain the scale of the demand returning to the market.” 

 

Agreed pricing 

Zoopla said it expected pricing levels for deals agreed before the lockdown to resume, but said some buyers may try to renegotiate and put downward pressure on prices. 

For new sales, the company predicts demand to weaken resulting in further downward pressure on pricing in the second half of the year. 

 

House price increase 

House prices in the UK saw a 1.9 per cent year-on-year increase to £253,900 in April, a 0.6 per cent rise on the previous three months. 

This was down from the two per cent annual growth seen in March. Zoopla said it expected this decline to become more pronounced in the months to come. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

Are there enough options for your clients with smaller deposits to remortgage?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Jenrick says ‘no excuses’ for building owners despite cladding fund shortfall

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has said he will not accept any excuses from building owners who are yet to begin...

Close