Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/05/2020

  • 29/05/2020
Furloughed employees were a talking point this week, as some broker firms brought back staff due to a rise in market activity while changes to the government scheme were also expected.

Lenders continued to make changes to offerings amid the industry working to get back to a sense of normality and elsewhere, brokers were warned of scam emails from fraudsters posing as the Financial Conduct Authority.

 

Furlough scheme changes expected this week as 8.4m claim

Nationwide cuts rates as Accord increases maximum loan limits – round-up

Brokers unfurlough advisers as mortgage market activity jumps

Mortgage holiday extensions should impact credit rating – Nationwide boss

Bailey reveals negative interest rates being considered to help recovery

Brokers warned over FCA scam emails

Housing market return ‘very quickly’ turned into mortgage applications – Lloyds Banking Group

Leeds BS resumes 85 per cent LTV lending

Mortgage holidays cost borrowers average £665

Nationwide lending and profits fall sharply as coronavirus and competition hit

 

Close