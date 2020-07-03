You are here: Home - News -

Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 03/07/20

  • 03/07/2020
HSBC tops the list of this week's most read list with changes to its high loan to value mortgages.

 

Product changes from Accord, NatWest and TSB also captured reader attention over the past seven days.

House prices, equity release and some policies at the Tenet network were among the rest of the most popular stories.

 

HSBC ups high LTV rates

House prices fall for first time since 2012 as lockdown impacts market

Mortgage rates fall to new low – Moneyfacts

HSBC behind the scenes: ‘We want to be there in good times and in bad’

NatWest and Accord refresh mortgage rates

Mortgage product bounce back stalled in June – Moneyfacts

Mortgage advisers lose £48m through missed home insurance sales

TSB launches five-year fixed mortgage with no ERCs in wake of Covid-19

‘FCA equity release findings were disappointing but not surprising’ – Marketwatch

Tenet brokers face no PI cover if inhouse CRM system not used in full

