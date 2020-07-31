You are here: Home - News -

The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/20

  • 31/07/2020
Product moves across the mortgage market dominated the headlines this week.

The biggest story was HSBC’s change to the assessment of furloughed workers, but there were a spate of rate and criteria changes from the big high street lenders.

Elsewhere the FCA tried to provide further help to mortgage prisoners and landlords were given a warning over capital gains tax.

 

 

HSBC no longer accepting furlough workers without return date

High LTV rates on the rise with big lender moves

Nationwide, Santander and Accord raise rates on high LTV mortgages

A significant obstacle to housing market recovery has been removed – Arena

Landlords and second homeowners have 30 days to pay capital gains tax

FCA offers mortgage prisoner help and delays interest-only capital repayments

Landlords raise rents as tenant numbers grow

Government considering Help to Buy extension – report

Accord cuts buy-to-let rates and adds deals to range

TSB toughens unsecured debt criteria for mortgage borrowers

