The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 31/07/20

The biggest story was HSBC’s change to the assessment of furloughed workers, but there were a spate of rate and criteria changes from the big high street lenders.
Elsewhere the FCA tried to provide further help to mortgage prisoners and landlords were given a warning over capital gains tax.
HSBC no longer accepting furlough workers without return date
Nationwide, Santander and Accord raise rates on high LTV mortgages
A significant obstacle to housing market recovery has been removed – Arena
Landlords and second homeowners have 30 days to pay capital gains tax
FCA offers mortgage prisoner help and delays interest-only capital repayments