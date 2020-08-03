You are here: Home - News -

News

Nationwide pulls three-year fixes and increases rates by up to 0.65 per cent

by:
  • 03/08/2020
  • 0
Nationwide pulls three-year fixes and increases rates by up to 0.65 per cent
Nationwide is increasing mortgage interest rates for selected fixed and tracker products across its ranges from 4 August.

 

The lender is also removing all three-year fixed rate new business products as it seeks to manage application volumes to meet capacity constraints.

Its first-time buyer and house purchase range will see two- and five-year fixed rates and two-year trackers increased by up to 0.60 per cent.

Remortgage and existing home mover two-year and five-year fixes and two-year tracker increased by up to 0.65 per cent.

For product switchers the two- and five-year fixed rates and two-year tracker are increasing by up to 0.55 per cent.

And shared equity deals for first-time buyers, home purchase and existing home mover will see two- and five-year fixed rates and two-year tracker increased by up to 0.40 per cent.

Nationwide director of mortgages Henry Jordan said: “Our reprice follows a number of competitor changes over recent weeks, notably at higher loan to values (LTVs).

“We remain committed to supporting the market and are one of only a small number of lenders offering products up to 90 per cent LTV.

“Following the introduction of the stamp duty holiday, we are seeing strong demand across the market.

“This, plus the recent competitor changes, means that we need to manage application volumes in line with our capacity so that we can maintain the high service levels expected of us.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

After the stamp duty holiday announcement, which type of client have you received the majority of enquiries from?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Melton BS allows brokers to make product transfer changes

The Melton Building Society and its subsidiary MBS Lending will allow brokers to make variations to a client’s mortgage alongside...

Close