You are here: Home - News -

News

The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 07/08/20

by:
  • 07/08/2020
  • 0
The 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 07/08/20
The biggest story this week has been the extension of the Help to Buy deadlines.

 

However, the theme running across this week’s top stories is lender changes to high loan to value mortgages, as this end of the market remains very turbulent.

NatWest changes to self-employed application processes also gained traction with readers this week.

 

Help to Buy deadlines extended

 

NatWest BDMs to review self-employed borrowers before application

 

First-time buyer deals rise but Nationwide’s deposit rules reflect lender caution

 

House prices surge to recover lockdown losses – Halifax

 

Nationwide pulls three-year fixes and increases rates by up to 0.65 per cent

 

Halifax increases 85 per cent LTV rates

 

Santander increases 85 per cent LTV rates

 

Government releases £1.3bn for 71k homes

 

FCA ‘virtue signalling must stop’ – UK Mortgage Prisoners

 

Halifax and Platform temporarily withdraw high LTV mortgages

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator iVENT 2020

Sep 23, 2020 to Sep 24, 2020
Online

Latest Poll

How have parents been helping their kids on to the property ladder since the pandemic?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Common approach to high LTV mortgages would help market – Clifford

To say that access to high loan to value (LTV) mortgage products is less than ideal at present, may seem...

Close