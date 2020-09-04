You are here: Home - News -

Accord re-enters 90 per cent LTV market with 36-hour broker exclusive

  • 04/09/2020
Accord Mortgages is stepping back into the 90 per cent loan to value (LTV) space for first-time buyers for a limited time next week with a broker exclusive.

 

The two mortgages will be available through brokers online from 9am 7 September until 8pm 8 September. 

These purchase products include a five-year fixed at 3.59 per cent for loans up to £500,000 and a five-year fixed at 3.69 per cent for loans between £500,001 and £600,000. 

Both deals have a £495 product fee and free valuation.  

Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution at Accord Mortgages, (pictured) said announcing the limited deals on a Friday gave brokers as much time as possible to speak with clients before the launch. 

He also said the two-day window would allow the lender to deliver a high level of service. 

Duncombe added: “We are keen to support the market and we understand the difficulties lack of supply at 90 per cent LTV is causing for both brokers and their clients, with first-time buyers particularly affected.  

“However, with recent lender announcements and a lack of supply in the wider market for 90 per cent LTV products, we fully expect extremely high levels of interest in these products.  

“We know that brokers appreciate clarity, honesty and certainty, particularly in these uncertain times and we believe they’ll appreciate the need for lenders to put in place innovative solutions to deliver on demand in this market,” he said. 

Duncombe also said Accord increased capacity in its underwriting teams following the recent volume of applications across all LTV tiers. 

He added: “In order to provide the best possible service, and to allow us to return to 90 per cent lending as quickly as possible again in the future, we’d ask brokers to work closely with us by using the portal in our MSO system for case updates, checking our website for up-to-date service positions before contacting us, and spending an extra few minutes checking and packaging cases before submitting.”

 

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

